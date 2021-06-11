German expat relishes living in 'completely different Shanghai'

The 65th episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features German expat Ralph Huhndorf, founder of Huhndorf Volunteer Service Studio.

Huhndorf first came to Shanghai 21 years ago. He is amazed by the changes in the city over the years.

"It's a completely different Shanghai in the sense of buildings, people's living habits and the quality of life," he said.

Huhndorf recalled that when he was a child, Shanghai came to his attention because of a song by a famous German musician. Since then, the city has never left his mind.

His neighbors gave him the nickname "Yang Lei Feng," or foreign Lei Feng, due to his voluntary work in his neighborhood.

"I'm honored to be called Yang Lei Feng," said Huhndorf. "The neighborhood committee set up a room under my name as a volunteer service studio."