Explorer Marco Polo inspired expat's fascination with China

The 66th episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features Croatian expatriate Franka Gulin, director of the Croatian National Tourist Board Shanghai Representative office.

The 66th episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features Croatian expatriate Franka Gulin, director of the Croatian National Tourist Board Shanghai Representative office.

Gulin, whose Chinese name is Gu Lanlan, has lived in China for nine years.

Gulin said the historical connection between Croatia and China could be traced to the great explorer Marco Polo who brought news about China back to Europe.

"We were always impressed by China, which was described as an amazing country in Marco Polo's travel books," said Gulin. "When I was a child, I really wanted to visit China, which was on my bucket list."

Gulin loves exploring the old parts of the city, and enjoys talking with local people.

"The old houses and the people there generate a family feeling for me," said Gulin.