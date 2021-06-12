News / Metro

Explorer Marco Polo inspired expat's fascination with China

Dai Mengyi
  10:16 UTC+8, 2021-06-12       0
The 66th episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features Croatian expatriate Franka Gulin, director of the Croatian National Tourist Board Shanghai Representative office.
Dai Mengyi
  10:16 UTC+8, 2021-06-12       0

The 66th episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features Croatian expatriate Franka Gulin, director of the Croatian National Tourist Board Shanghai Representative office.

Gulin, whose Chinese name is Gu Lanlan, has lived in China for nine years.

Gulin said the historical connection between Croatia and China could be traced to the great explorer Marco Polo who brought news about China back to Europe.

"We were always impressed by China, which was described as an amazing country in Marco Polo's travel books," said Gulin. "When I was a child, I really wanted to visit China, which was on my bucket list."

Gulin loves exploring the old parts of the city, and enjoys talking with local people.

"The old houses and the people there generate a family feeling for me," said Gulin.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     