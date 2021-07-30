News / Metro

New chairman for friendship with foreign countries association

Chen Jing, vice chairman of the Shanghai People's Congress standing committee, was elected new chairman of the Shanghai People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries.
Chen Jing, the new chairman of the Shanghai People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries

Chen Jing, 57, vice chairman of the Shanghai People's Congress standing committee, was elected the new chairman of the Shanghai People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries today at the third plenary meeting of its fifth board of directors.

Founded in September 1956, the Shanghai association has made great strides in enhancing mutual understanding and friendship between Shanghai and the people of other countries.

The board pointed out that the association has rich resources in people-to-people exchanges, and should play an exemplary and leading role in promoting non-governmental exchanges with foreign countries in various fields, making bigger contributions to facilitating Shanghai's opening-up and the improvement of its "soft power."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
