Expect warm weather and rain in week ahead

  19:26 UTC+8, 2021-08-08       0
The mercury from Monday to Friday is forecast to fluctuate from 25 to 32 degrees Celsius with thunderstorms.
  19:26 UTC+8, 2021-08-08       0

More showers and thunderstorms are expected from Tuesday due to the subtropical high pressure, the city's weather authorities have reported.

The mercury from Monday to Friday is forecast to fluctuate between 25 and 32 degrees Celsius with showers and lightning.

Residents are advised to take umbrellas and rain coats when they go out.

Sunday was sunny and cloudy with the temperature ranging between 27 and 34 degrees.

This year's ninth solar term in the Chinese lunar calendar, liqiu, the start of autumn, fell on Saturday. But the real autumn is still far away because officially it requires five consecutive days below 22 degrees on average and generally arrives in October.

After liqiu, the temperature will gradually drop, and the temperature difference between day and night will be sharper.

A Chinese proverb describes the days after Autumn as "three periods of waitings" – waiting for cool winds to reach, waiting for dew to arrive, and waiting for the cicada to cry.

No more days with temperatures more than 35 are expected over next 10 days.

Zhu Yuting / SHINE

A clear and crisp sky with white clouds over the Jing'an and Hongkou districts on Sunday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
