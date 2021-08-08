New standard to improve quality of masks

A group standard for non-medical use disposable masks has been released, providing important technical support for quality supervision.

A group standard for non-medical use disposable masks has been released, providing important technical support for quality supervision.

It includes indexes such as color fastness, filtration efficiency, tensile elasticity, respiratory resistance and appearance, to ensure both the effect and comfort of wearers, according to the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation.

Some indexes such as color fastness and tensile elasticity are included for the first time, and some such as particle filtration efficiency are even above relevant standards.

Based on COVID-19 prevention and problems with mask quality found earlier, the standard also covers the tensile strength of straps for better protection.

Twenty-three mask producers in the city, or 62 percent of the city's total, have promised to implement the standard, according to the administration.