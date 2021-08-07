News / Metro

The long and short of it is, we're a growing nation

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  18:31 UTC+8, 2021-08-07       0
The average height of Chinese adults and minors has increased over the past five years.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  18:31 UTC+8, 2021-08-07       0

The average height of Chinese adults and minors has increased over the past five years.

The average height for males between 18 and 44 years old is 169.7 centimeters, an increase of 1.2 centimeters from five years ago. For women, it is 158 centimeters, rising by 0.8 centimeters.

The average height of boys between 6 and 17 years old grew by 1.6 centimeters, while it was 1 centimeter for girls.

Medical experts are urging parents not to miss the best opportunity for their children's growth.

Dr Wu Wenge, from Shanghai Ren'ai Hospital's orthopedics department, said parents are consulting about measures and treatments to boost their children's height during the summer vacation.

"Children grow very quickly before 5 years old, when they can grow by 20 centimeters every year," Wu said. 

"The growth will be about 6 centimeters each year after the age of 6. Then the height grows about 10 centimeters each year after entering puberty, and the growth will stop. 

"Height growth is a comprehensive process. In addition to genetic causes, many other factors like endocrine, nutrition, psychology, sleep and sports also affect height."

Experts said proper nutrition, enough sleep and one-hour-a-day outdoor exercises are all important for growth.

"But parents should take their children to the hospital for screening and checks if the height is lower than average," Wu added.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
