Healthy future for Sino-Thailand TCM Center

  12:48 UTC+8, 2021-08-07       0
Longhua Hospital of the Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine signed a cooperation agreement on Friday to boost the development of the Sino-Thailand TCM Center.
Longhua Hospital, of the Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, signed a cooperation agreement on Friday to boost the development of the Sino-Thailand TCM Center.

The center, established by Longhua and Thailand Huachiew TCM Hospital, was recognized as a TCM model facility by the Thai government this year.

Longhua Hospital has agreed to enhance professional support for the Thailand TCM center and help it become a role model for international TCM medical cooperation in the Lancang-Mekong region, said Xiao Zhen from Longhua Hospital.

It will also boost TCM promotion along the Road and Belt Initiative regions.

Ti Gong

The agreement to boost the development of the Sino-Thailand TCM Center is signed at Longhua Hospital on Friday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
