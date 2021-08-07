Healthy future for Sino-Thailand TCM Center

Longhua Hospital of the Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine signed a cooperation agreement on Friday to boost the development of the Sino-Thailand TCM Center.

Longhua Hospital, of the Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, signed a cooperation agreement on Friday to boost the development of the Sino-Thailand TCM Center.

The center, established by Longhua and Thailand Huachiew TCM Hospital, was recognized as a TCM model facility by the Thai government this year.

Longhua Hospital has agreed to enhance professional support for the Thailand TCM center and help it become a role model for international TCM medical cooperation in the Lancang-Mekong region, said Xiao Zhen from Longhua Hospital.

It will also boost TCM promotion along the Road and Belt Initiative regions.