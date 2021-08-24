﻿
Man's own kidney transplanted by surgeons after traffic accident

Renji Hospital doctors work 12 hours to fix broken ureter and repair and replace kidney.
Renji Hospital has announced success in transplanting a man's own kidney after repairing his damaged ureter.

The 44-year-old suffered a broken pelvis and left ureter during a traffic accident half a year ago. The ureter injury had a serious impact on his kidney functions.

The hospital repaired the ureter during a 12-hour operation and saved the kidney which also regained its full function.

During the surgery, doctors cut out the patient's left kidney and found its ureter was already blocked.

They repaired the ureter and then transplanted the kidney, which immediately started to operate normally.

Renji Hospital fulfilled over 400 kidney transplants last year, ranking it No. 1 in the city.

Ti Gong

The patient in surgery.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
