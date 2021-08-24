﻿
Tourism trade pact to stamp out 'sky high' hotel prices

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  13:38 UTC+8, 2021-08-24
Agreement targets fake or misleading pricing methods through stronger control of online platforms and travel agencies.
A pact was released by Shanghai Tourism Trade Association on Tuesday for members to regulate charges made by city hotels and to stamp out "sky-high price" rooms.

Hotel operators should ensure room prices are clearly marked and true, and the use of fake or misleading pricing methods to trick tourists is boycotted, according to the self-governance pact.

Hotel operators should enhance their pricing controls over online travel platforms and travel agencies and sign contracts to prevent "sky-high price" rooms.

Online travel operators should improve their warning systems that alert customers to abnormal price fluctuations for hotel rooms and remind businesses to make their room prices reasonable, according to the pact.

Hotel operators should closely follow the price fluctuations of rooms on online travel platforms and at travel agencies and tip off tourism authorities and market regulators if they detect abnormal market prices.

Hotel companies, online travel operators and travel agencies should establish a sound dispute resolution system, respond quickly to consumers' pricing-related complaints and take swift action, according to the pact.

They should handle disputes properly and online travel platforms should trial advance compensation methods to safeguard the legal rights and interests of tourists, the pact says.

A few tourism businesses in the city were found to hike room prices unreasonably to profiteer, leading to "sky-high price" rooms and unpleasant experiences for tourists, the association said.

The pact has been actively endorsed by the city's major hotel groups and online travel platforms, according to the association.

The Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism said it will improve information sharing systems with relevant authorities such as the city's market watchdog and Shanghai Development and Reform Commission and make joint inspections to ensure a stable pricing order at the city's hotels.

The city will be developed into a world-class tourist city by the end of 2025, according to a blueprint.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
