Doctors remove 93-year-old woman's kidney to treat cancer

Renji Hospital has successfully treated a 93-year-old woman's renal pelvic cancer by removing her left kidney to solve cancer-related symptoms and improve her quality of life, the hospital announced on Monday.

The patient started to suffer waist pain, blood in her urine and other urination problems one month ago and had to visit the emergency department repeatedly.

But she was turned down by many hospitals due to her age and the complications of her disease.

She turned to Renji for help to reduce her suffering and return to a normal life.

Doctors diagnosed renal pelvic cancer on the left kidney.



Doctors made a palliative treatment plan for conducting a surgery to remove the left kidney to solve her suffering and enhance her quality of life, while avoiding regular chemotherapy and radiation – a concern at her age.

Through the two-hour minimally invasive surgery, doctors removed the woman's left kidney with less than 50 milliliters of blood loss. The elderly woman was able to walk on the third day after surgery and was discharged within one week.



Follow-up checks found all her symptoms have vanished.

Dr Xue Wei, director of Renji's urology department, said there are more elderly cancer patients due to the prolonged life span of the population.

Old age previously often prevented doctors from performing surgery.

"We can work out more individualized and patient-centered treatment plans for such elderly patients, who also can enjoy minimally invasive surgery, and follow-up individualized treatment to achieve a satisfactory result," he said.

"Doctors should find the most suitable and safest plan for such patients to help them improve their quality of life."



Ti Gong