Medical staff test lockdown emergency response skills in 'gas blast' drill

  19:49 UTC+8, 2021-08-26       0
Team works through simulated conditions at residential complex to ensure all epidemic safety protocols are followed.
Shot by Jiang Xiaowei. Edited by Jiang Xiaowei. Subtitles by Cai Wenjun.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

All medical staff participating in the drill wear protective outfits.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Medical staff move an 'injured person' during the drill.

A drill involving a simulated gas blast at a locked-down medium-risk residential complex was launched on Thursday to practice medical emergency routines applicable to COVID-19 prevention.

Health officials said the drill aimed to enhance medical treatment while ensuring epidemic control. As the coronavirus epidemic has become a new normal, emergency services for locked-down complexes must be enhanced.

The drill was conducted by medical staff from the National Emergency Medical Team under Shanghai East Hospital. The team took emergency equipment to immediately install a temporary hospital and labs at the site.

Medical staff, all in protective outfit, separated patients into four types based on their injuries. One patient with high temperature and a fracture was transferred on a negative air-pressured stretcher and ambulance to the hospital's fever clinic for separation and follow-up treatment.

Other patients were treated at a temporary hospital and one patient received surgery in the operating theater.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A patient is transferred in a negative air-pressured stretcher and ambulance to Shanghai East Hospital's fever clinic for assessment and treatment.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The patient is transferred to the ambulance.

High-end technologies were widely used in the drill.

A movable nucleic acid testing lab on the scene allowed medical staff to collect and check all patients' samples at once.

For patients whose blood samples should be sent to the hospital's central lab, a drone can carry up to 5 kilograms of medical samples and fly up to 20 kilometers to accomplish safe transportation and avoid cross infection.

"The face shield that our medical staff wear is developed by our hospital and Shanghai University. It is 3D printed, offering protection with convenience and comfort. We are applying for a patent for it at present," said Liu Zhongmin, president of Shanghai East Hospital.

He said the emergency medical team stands by 24 hours which can arrive and install the movable hospital with district-level hospital ability soon after receiving orders.

"This drill tested and regulated staff's reaction ability for disaster and public health incidents through closed-loop management," Liu added.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
