Hairy crab farmers report big and healthy stocks

Seasonal delicacy is expected to hit markets in late October.

Hairy crabs in Qingpu District are growing well and are expected to hit the market in October.

Shanghai-grown hairy crabs are in their fourth shell shedding stage since the start of August.

At Shanghai Zhufeng Aquaculture Cooperative in Qingpu District, farmer Zhu Feng said this year's hairy crabs were developing well.

"They are big and some are expected to grow to about 250 grams after one month," said Zhu.

"Hairy crab grows better this year than previous years," he said. "There are almost no dead crabs this year, and their shedding situation is good."

They are expected to hit the market in mid or late October.

Crab farmers say they now feed hairy crabs with fresh spiral shell which can not only provide good food sources for them, but also purify water quality.

Meanwhile, this year's climate is favorable for the growth of hairy crabs.

Hairy crabs will have the last shedding period before they hit the market, and it is an important thing because it will affect their final weight, farmers said.

After the last shell shedding, it is expected that the weight of hairy crabs will increase by 70 grams, reaching 320 grams, according to farmers.