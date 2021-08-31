News / Metro

Hairy crab farmers report big and healthy stocks

Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:49 UTC+8, 2021-08-31       0
Seasonal delicacy is expected to hit markets in late October.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:49 UTC+8, 2021-08-31       0

Hairy crabs in Qingpu District are growing well and are expected to hit the market in October.

Shanghai-grown hairy crabs are in their fourth shell shedding stage since the start of August.

At Shanghai Zhufeng Aquaculture Cooperative in Qingpu District, farmer Zhu Feng said this year's hairy crabs were developing well.

"They are big and some are expected to grow to about 250 grams after one month," said Zhu.

"Hairy crab grows better this year than previous years," he said. "There are almost no dead crabs this year, and their shedding situation is good."

They are expected to hit the market in mid or late October.

Crab farmers say they now feed hairy crabs with fresh spiral shell which can not only provide good food sources for them, but also purify water quality.

Meanwhile, this year's climate is favorable for the growth of hairy crabs.

Hairy crabs will have the last shedding period before they hit the market, and it is an important thing because it will affect their final weight, farmers said.

After the last shell shedding, it is expected that the weight of hairy crabs will increase by 70 grams, reaching 320 grams, according to farmers.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     