Shanghai issues blue alert for typhoon as storms approach

Lightning and heavy rainfall is expected to affect most areas of Shanghai today as this year's 14th typhoon, Chanthu, approaches.

A blue alert for a typhoon has been issued by Shanghai's weather authorities.

Lightning and heavy rainfall is expected to affect most areas of the city today as this year's 14th typhoon, Chanthu, approaches.

The local meteorological observatory issued a yellow alert for lightning at 9:10am, and a blue alert for typhoon at 10am.



The eye of Chanthu was at sea about 125 kilometers southeast of Yilan County, Taiwan, at 8am this morning and will move north at a speed of 15 to 20 kilometers per hour.

Chanthu is expected to land in Zhoushan or pass through the Zhoushan Islands from Monday noon to evening. It may also make landfall in south Shanghai at night on Monday.

Wind and rain will continue on Monday and Tuesday.