News / Metro

Shanghai issues blue alert for typhoon as storms approach

Chen Xiaoli
Chen Xiaoli
  11:35 UTC+8, 2021-09-12       0
Lightning and heavy rainfall is expected to affect most areas of Shanghai today as this year's 14th typhoon, Chanthu, approaches.
Chen Xiaoli
Chen Xiaoli
  11:35 UTC+8, 2021-09-12       0

A blue alert for a typhoon has been issued by Shanghai's weather authorities.

Lightning and heavy rainfall is expected to affect most areas of the city today as this year's 14th typhoon, Chanthu, approaches.

The local meteorological observatory issued a yellow alert for lightning at 9:10am, and a blue alert for typhoon at 10am.

The eye of Chanthu was at sea about 125 kilometers southeast of Yilan County, Taiwan, at 8am this morning and will move north at a speed of 15 to 20 kilometers per hour.

Chanthu is expected to land in Zhoushan or pass through the Zhoushan Islands from Monday noon to evening. It may also make landfall in south Shanghai at night on Monday.

Wind and rain will continue on Monday and Tuesday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     