Cultural IP partnership formed to promote artistic heritage

ARTiSTORY has been authorized to develop and run Dunhuang IP to spread its artistic and cultural heritage globally.
ARTiSTORY and Dunhuang Inspiration launched a five-year partnership in Shanghai on Wednesday to work with cultural intellectual property.

ARTiSTORY has been authorized to develop and run the Dunhuang IP to spread its artistic and cultural heritage to people around the world in new and creative ways.

Original Chinese culture and traditional arts will be combined with cutting-edge designs for the resulting artistic and cultural products.

ARTiSTORY also announced a cooperation with the National Base for International Cultural Trade (Shanghai) to take more outstanding Chinese cultural products, arts and services to the world.

It will work with the country's major museums and libraries to protect and develop cultural intellectual property.

Ti Gong

A workshop is hosted to discuss the potentials and development mode of cultural intellectual property.

Source: SHINE
Follow Us

