Running solo again for charity health event

Participants in the Amway Nutrilite Health Run this year will still be running on their own, due to Shanghai's COVID-19 prevention measures.

This year's edition of the traditional charity run event in the city, which has been held since 2009, was launched on Sunday.

The even is held together with the Shanghai Charity Foundation. The first 2,000 runners who donate 20 yuan (US$3.1) to the foundation will get a run pack. More detailed information on the race will be announced in mid-October.

Last year, runners were told to run on their own, and record their performances online.

More than 111,000 people have taken part in the charity run since 2009, with over 5.6 million yuan raised, according to the charity foundation.