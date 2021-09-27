﻿
News / Metro

Local carrier unveils new flight mileage credit system

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  16:03 UTC+8, 2021-09-27       0
China Eastern Airlines became the first Chinese carrier to begin crediting miles to its membership passengers according to ticket price rather than actual mileage traveled.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  16:03 UTC+8, 2021-09-27       0
Local carrier unveils new flight mileage credit system
Ti Gong

A China Eastern official unveils four types of new electronic membership cards.

China Eastern Airlines became the first Chinese carrier to begin crediting miles to its membership passengers according to ticket price rather than actual miles traveled.

The Shanghai-based carrier along with its subsidiary, Shanghai Airlines, initiated the new membership program on Sunday to better serve travelers and drive the digital transformation of the nation's civil aviation.

The new Eastern Miles, the airline's frequent flyer program, is only connected with the prices of flight tickets. Travelers no longer need to take unnecessary flights to acquire additional miles, according to the airline.

Furthermore, the former three-year validity period of the miles has been rescinded in the new system. Membership credits are valid permanently as long as the members increase or redeem their miles at least once within three years.

China Eastern members are also allowed to recharge membership cards with cash to enjoy different levels of privilege.

A new Eastern Mile electronic membership card, which is available on mobile phones, was also released on Sunday, with a four-tier membership system consisting of "star, silver, gold and platinum."

China Eastern was one of the earliest Chinese airlines to launch a frequent flyer program in 1998. The Eastern Miles program was created in 2003, and the first platinum cards were issued in 2016.

Travelers can redeem miles, for instance, for in-flight Wi-Fi services, according to a China Eastern official.

Nearly 100 aircraft among its total fleet of 750 have been equipped with Wi-Fi service. Utilizing China's new Asia-Pacific 6D satellite, Wi-Fi speed in the air has reached 220 megabytes per second, the official said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     