﻿
News / Metro

Construction industry issues aired during city forum

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  15:10 UTC+8, 2021-10-01       0
More incentives and a digital approach needed, but the aging workforce is a big challenge, delegates told.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  15:10 UTC+8, 2021-10-01       0

More incentives, the involvement of third parties and a digital approach were needed to tackle challenges in the construction industry, a recent forum focusing on the role of NGOs in city construction and development of builders was told.

The forum, part of Wednesday's launch ceremony for the promotion campaign of the 2021 World Cities Day, attracted government officials, social organizations and companies to brainstorm city construction.

It was hosted by Longfor Foundation which organizes courses to lift the vocational skills of builders and provides scholarships for the children of construction workers.

Pay, service and care on city construction sites have noticeably improved, while aging is posing a serious challenge, said Wu Xiansheng, a representative of city construction workers who now manages nearly 1,000 workers.

Construction industry issues aired during city forum
Ti Gong

Speakers address the construction industry forum.

"Young people are not willing to do the job, and the aging workforce is a big challenge, calling for more involvement and solutions from social forces," he said.

There are about 50 million construction workers in China and they are confronted with long working hours, poor work environment, aging and insufficient technique training. The factors restrict the development of the industry, experts said.

City constructors are the backbone of urban development, and experts said more efforts are needed for them to enjoy the benefits of the city's development.

The digital transformation of the traditional construction industry is important, and can attract more professionals and stimulate the vitality of the industry, said Tian Jing, a technology app developer.

The application of artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things, big data and cloud computing will empower digital transformation and tackle long-term reliance of human monitoring and management in the industry, improving efficiency and regulating the industry, said Tian.

Song Wenlong, an official at Shanghai Housing Administration Bureau, shared the city's green building practices at the forum and their aim to create comfortable, safe and clean communities.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     