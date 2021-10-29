Estée Lauder backs Shanghai breast cancer charity initiative

Alliance with Shanghai Women's Federation will launch program to promote awareness and support prevention and control education.

Shanghai Women's Federation has announced an alliance with skincare producer Estée Lauder to launch a charity program offering care for breast cancer patients.

The program will offer education on breast cancer prevention and control, after-surgery rehabilitation and support to patients with financial difficulty. The education will involve online and offline help to enhance public awareness, federation officials said.

The Pink Ribbon breast cancer campaign was introduced to China by Estée Lauder 19 years ago and it has teamed up with hospitals and organizations to promote awareness.

Pink installations will be set up at landmark locations in the city and places where young people gather, as well as bus stops and in Metro trains, to promote breast cancer knowledge.

Female breast cancer has become the world's most common cancer type, with 2.3 million cases diagnosed in 2020, exceeding the number of new cases of lung cancer for the first time.

Breast cancer now accounts for 11.7 percent of all new cancer cases in both sexes, overtaking lung cancer in terms of the number of new cancer cases worldwide last year.

There are over 400,000 new cases of breast cancer reported in China each year.