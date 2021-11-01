﻿
Hospital sets up nucleic acid tests outside to reduce crowds

To increase convenience for people voluntarily receiving a nucleic acid test, Shanghai No. 6 People's Hospital has set up a special testing venue outside its gate.
To increase convenience for people voluntarily receiving a nucleic acid test, Shanghai No. 6 People's Hospital has set up a special testing venue outside its gate, the hospital said on Monday.

This means that people coming for a nucleic acid test need not show their health code and traveling history to enter the hospital and reduce the risk of cross-infection from patients.

"It is like a pre-testing venue, which is a separate place from the outpatient department. People getting nucleic acid tests, after reserving and paying the service online, can do the sample collection just without entering the hospital," said Di Jianzhong, the hospital's vice president. "It not only reduces the flow of people inside the hospital but also saves test recipients' trouble of preparing different codes, which can be a barrier when the cellphone signal is not good."

In addition to the nucleic acid testing venue, the hospital has also renovated its fever clinic, which has a special entrance and route for fever patients to avoid the risk of infection.

Ti Gong

The venue is outside the hospital gate.

Ti Gong

People don't need to enter the hospital for a nucleic acid test.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
