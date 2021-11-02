Shanghai has administered 365,500 COVID-19 vaccine doses to minors aged 6 to 11
19:16 UTC+8, 2021-11-02 0
A total of 365,500 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered to minors aged between 6 and 11 in Shanghai by 8 pm Monday, according to the municipal health commission.
19:16 UTC+8, 2021-11-02 0
A total of 365,500 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered to minors aged between 6 and 11 in Shanghai by 8 pm Monday, according to the municipal health commission.
The city launched COVID-19 vaccinations for minors aged 6 to 11 on October 28.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports