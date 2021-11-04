﻿
News / Metro

Party Secretary Li, Mayor Gong meet World Laureates Association chief

﻿ Qian Tong
Qian Tong
  15:46 UTC+8, 2021-11-04       0
Shanghai Party Secretary Li Qiang and Mayor Gong Zheng met Roger Kornberg in Shanghai on Wednesday afternoon.
﻿ Qian Tong
Qian Tong
  15:46 UTC+8, 2021-11-04       0
Party Secretary Li, Mayor Gong meet World Laureates Association chief

Shanghai Party Secretary Li Qiang and Mayor Gong Zheng meet Roger Kornberg, winner of the 2006 Nobel Prize in Chemistry and chairman of the World Laureates Association, and his delegation on Wednesday afternoon.

Shanghai Party Secretary Li Qiang and Mayor Gong Zheng met Roger Kornberg, winner of the 2006 Nobel Prize in Chemistry and chairman of the World Laureates Association, and his delegation in Shanghai on Wednesday afternoon.

The World Laureates Forum has become an important forum in the global science field and a key platform for global scientific cooperation and dialogue, Li said.

Shanghai will create a better environment and set up more platforms to assist in the dialogue and cooperation, eventually making more contributions to the development of youth, international cooperation and basic science, he added.

The World Laureates Forum has become an annual science gala with global influence, and it will make more progress and push forward global scientific cooperation in Shanghai, Kornberg noted.

City leaders Wu Qing, and Zhu Zhisong as well as representatives of top scientists also joined the meeting.


Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Fang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     