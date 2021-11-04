Party Secretary Li, Mayor Gong meet World Laureates Association chief

Shanghai Party Secretary Li Qiang and Mayor Gong Zheng met Roger Kornberg, winner of the 2006 Nobel Prize in Chemistry and chairman of the World Laureates Association, and his delegation in Shanghai on Wednesday afternoon.

The World Laureates Forum has become an important forum in the global science field and a key platform for global scientific cooperation and dialogue, Li said.

Shanghai will create a better environment and set up more platforms to assist in the dialogue and cooperation, eventually making more contributions to the development of youth, international cooperation and basic science, he added.

The World Laureates Forum has become an annual science gala with global influence, and it will make more progress and push forward global scientific cooperation in Shanghai, Kornberg noted.

City leaders Wu Qing, and Zhu Zhisong as well as representatives of top scientists also joined the meeting.



