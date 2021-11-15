News / Metro

Exhibition brings news and historical events to life

An art exhibition that has immortalized big historic moments and news events over the past decade via paintings and art, is underway at the Ke Art Museum in Qingpu District.
Ti Gong

Paintings on display

Ti Gong

A visitor appreciates the artworks.

An art exhibition, titled "Context Action," which has revived historic moments and news events over the past decade via paintings, is underway at the Ke Art Museum in Qingpu District.

The exhibition held by artist Zhao Zhiwen, a member of the China Artists Association and a professor at Shanghai Publishing and Printing College, is comprised of four chapters.

In one of the chapters, paintings created based on news photos are exhibited together with newspapers, posing a strong contrast of the timeliness of news events and the lasting nature of artwork.

Ti Gong

Ke Art Museum

Ti Gong

Scene at the exhibition

Ti Gong

Scene at the exhibition

In the "Diary" chapter, paintings illustrate the impact of COVID-19 on the world with the introduction of TV pictures.

Ke Art Museum in Liantang Town is Shanghai's first rural art museum and is crowned as the most beautiful museum of its kind in China.

The exhibition, free of charge, will run through December 11.

