Experts raise awareness of diabetes and blindness

The incidence of diabetes among adults over 35 years old in Shanghai is 21.6 percent.

More than 40 percent are not aware they are diabetic, and more than 70 percent fail to keep their blood sugar levels under control, the Shanghai Health Commission reported on Sunday, World Diabetes Day.

Diabetes is a metabolic disease which can cause chronic complications of the retina, kidneys, nerves and blood vessels. There are 463 million diabetics in the world and China is home to 116 million.

Medical experts specially talked about diabetic retinopathy, a major eye complication of diabetes, as every diabetic faces the risk of DR and there are no symptoms in the early stages.

A study of some 10,000 diabetics in China found that 77 percent suffer vision problems, and more than one-third with DR problems fail to follow doctors' directions for regular checks and treatment.

"The first five-years after being diagnosed with diabetes is the high risk time for DR," said Dr Li Wensheng, vice president of Shanghai Ai'er Eye Hospital.

"Young people also can suffer DR, and we have many cases that suffer DR-related blindness. About half of diabetics can develop different levels of DR in their life. DR has become the leading irreversible eye disease for people between 20 and 64 years old."

He said many diabetics don't have awareness of their eye problems.

"Researches found about half of diabetics never have their eyes checked," he said. "After developing symptoms, about 60 percent still don't go to hospital for eye checks or treatment."