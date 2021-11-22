﻿
IBD incidence rises quickly in BRICS countries

The incidence of IBD, chronic inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract, is increasing quickly in countries in the BRICS network, including China, medical experts told the 1st annual meeting of the BRICS IBD Consortium over the weekend.

IBD is a type of worldwide disease, and incidences in Europe, the US and Australia are the highest. However, its prevalence is rising quickly in the BRICS countries.

In China, rates in the south are higher than in the north, and rates in eastern regions are higher than in western regions. Guangzhou reports the highest incidence rate, experts said.

The two most common inflammatory bowel diseases are ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. Most people with IBD are diagnosed between the ages of 15 and 40, according to Dr Ran Zhihua from Renji Hospital and director of the Shanghai IBD Center.

Experts home and abroad discussed surgery, standard medication and medical research on IBD through the online meeting.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
