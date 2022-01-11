Residents asked to avoid unnecessary trips and gatherings for coronavirus prevention

The Shanghai Health Promotion Center reiterated that residents should avoid unnecessary travel to other provinces and unnecessary gatherings during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

The Shanghai Health Promotion Center reiterated on Tuesday that residents should avoid unnecessary travel to other provinces and unnecessary gatherings during the current COVID-19 pandemic, which has seen a rise in imported cases and domestically infected patients.

If leaving Shanghai to travel to other provinces, it is important to protect oneself, wash and disinfect hands, and carry out self-health monitoring every day. For gatherings, it is crucial to control the number of participants, the center said.

If returning from medium and high-risk regions, it is a must to report to the authorities, undergo nucleic acid testing and cooperate with quarantine measures.

If showing symptoms like fever and cough, people should visit a nearby medical facility immediately while reporting their traveling history and contact history of coronavirus-related persons, officials said.

Health officials also require all eligible people to undergo booster shots in a timely manner. All people who have finished full vaccination can receive the booster shot six months after their second vaccination dose.