News / Metro

Novel procedure saves woman with rare heart disease

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:15 UTC+8, 2022-01-25       0
Local medical experts announced the success of conducting minimally invasive surgery on a woman with a rare type of congenital heart disease through acupuncture anesthesia.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:15 UTC+8, 2022-01-25       0
Novel procedure saves woman with rare heart disease
Ti Gong

Doctors in surgery.

Novel procedure saves woman with rare heart disease
Ti Gong

The patient gives thumbs up with her doctors after the surgery.

Local medical experts announced the success of conducting minimally invasive surgery on a woman with a rare type of congenital heart disease through acupuncture anesthesia.

The 38-year-old woman suffered repeated sudden chest pain over the past two years and failed to get a definitive diagnosis after visiting several different hospitals around the country.

She was diagnosed with aortic sinus aneurysm after the severity and frequency of her pain increased over the past six months. Hospitals in her hometown in Jiangsu Province told her it was a risky condition, which could be fatal if an artery burst. They suggested an open-chest surgery as soon as possible.

The patient came to Dr Zhou Jia of the Shanghai Yueyang Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine for help.

The patient's artery had begun to break and immediate action was necessary, local doctors said after check.

"A timely surgery is a must. Aortic sinus aneurysm is a rare congenital heart disease and its usual treatment is open-chest surgery," Zhou said. "But the patient's leakage on the aneurysm was small and It's located away from other major arteries. It is a chance for minimally invasive surgery, which imposes much less trauma to the patient."

There are few precedents for this kind of surgery in the nation and it is very challenging surgery for doctors, Zhou said.

"It is also the first such surgery in our hospital," he said.

As a hospital featuring both Western and traditional Chinese medicine, doctors decided to make full use of the two types of medical approaches to bring about the best outcome.

Acupuncture anesthesia was introduced during the surgery, which allows doctors to perform surgery without conducting tracheal intubation and helps patients better endure the procedure, suffering less trauma and potential complications from anesthesia with a quicker recovery period.

Yueyang, a national leader in acupuncture anesthesia, uses the method in nearly 2,000 heart and lung surgeries every year at its heart center.

The patient recovered quickly and was discharged two days after surgery.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     