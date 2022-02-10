A new COVID-19 asymptomatic case reported in Suzhou

A new COVID-19 asymptomatic case was reported in Shanghai's neighboring Suzhou City on Thursday.

The woman, 38, sends and receives imported materials from a warehouse in the Jiangsu Province city. She tested positive during regular nucleic acid testing at her company on Wednesday. A previous testing on Monday was negative.

The patient has been quarantined at the No. 5 People's Hospital in Suzhou. A total of 51 people who had close links with her have been under medical observation.

A total of 7,578 people have been screened. All were negative. More than 640 environmental samples were also negative.



