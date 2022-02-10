News / Metro

Negative report or commuting card required for Metro Line 11 trips to Kunshan

Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  17:34 UTC+8, 2022-02-10       0
Shanghai passengers need to obtain a nucleic acid test certificate or apply for a commuting card to take Metro to neighboring Jiangsu.
Ti Gong

A checkpoint at Zhaofeng Road station on Metro Line 11 is set up to check nucleic acid test reports or Shanghai-Kunshan Commuting Cards.

Shanghai's subway passengers need to obtain a nucleic acid test certificate or apply for a commuting card to take Metro Line 11 to Kunshan in neighboring Jiangsu Province.

Line 11, the only interprovincial subway line in Shanghai, has three stations – Huaqiao, Guangming Road and Zhaofeng Road – in neighboring Kunshan city, under the jurisdiction of Suzhou.

According to a latest Suzhou regulation, all people traveling or returning to Kunshan from outside Jiangsu must obtain a green health QR code and a negative nucleic acid test report made within two days.

Those without the nucleic acid test certificate must report to the communities, villages, companies or hotels immediately after arriving in Kunshan and receive a test within 24 hours. Prior to that, they are not allowed to enter any public sites or take part in any gathering events.

To make it more convenient for frequent commuters to or from Shanghai, Kunshan allows people working or living in Kunshan to apply for a "Shanghai-Kunshan Commuting Card," which has a weeklong duration.

People without a test report or card are required to register before entering Kunshan from the Metro station.

The commuting card can be applied for at Kunshan communities, subway service stations or through the "Kunshan Citizen" mobile phone app. Identity card, nucleic acid testing certificate from within seven days and work permit are required.

Expatriates can apply with their passports. A manual verification will take about two days for foreigners, a service member of Kunshan's comprehensive hotline told Shanghai Daily.

The three Line 11 stations in Kunshan's Huaqiao have opened a passage for arriving passengers that have already acquired the nucleic acid test report or a commuting card. They can exit the Metro stations directly.

Other lanes have been set up so commuters without a report or card can register their personal information. They are required to undergo testing within a day, and are not allowed to idle around in Kunshan city.

Volunteers will offer on site guidance at the stations.

Shanghai Metro staff will remind passengers at Jiading New City Station about the new rules and asked them to scan a QR code to register personal information before entering Kunshan.

A volunteer offers guidance to a Metro passenger at the Zhaofeng Road Station of Metro Line 11.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
