Woman struggles to claim pandemic-linked insurance

A woman's pandemic insurance claim in Shanghai was denied several times by an insurance company as the city does not have any medium or high-risk areas, Eastday.com reported on Tuesday.

The woman, surnamed Shen, purchased a product from Zhong An Insurance for 59 yuan (US$8.9) on March 8.



According to the insurance terms, if the insurant is confirmed as a close contact of a coronavirus positive case, located in a medium or high-risk area, sent to a central quarantine site, or quarantined at home, he or she can receive a daily quarantine allowance of 200 yuan, with a cap of 6,000 yuan.



Shen was denied several times when she applied for the subsidy because the residential compound where she lived had been locked down for quite some time. The company informed her that the city did not currently have any medium or high-risk areas. According to the company, a locked-down area does not equal a medium-risk or high-risk area.



A later report claimed that Shen finally succeeded in her claim after contacting the company four or five times and submitting her complaints to the service department.

