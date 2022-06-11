Competition begins for smoking regulation sign designs

Shanghai plans to regulate outdoor smoking areas in key sites such as commercial circles, cultural venues, parks, governmental offices, exhibition centers, hotels and traffic hubs.

Shanghai plans to regulate outdoor smoking areas in key sites such as commercial circles, cultural venues, parks, governmental offices, exhibition centers, hotels and traffic hubs to protect the public from second-hand smoking.

In 2010, Shanghai became the first city in the nation to implement an anti-smoking law, which was amended in 2017.

Smoking is prohibited in all public indoor venues, workplaces and public transportation in the city.

According to the Shanghai Health Plan (2019-2030), the city vowed to better a non-smoking environment for the public and regulate outdoor smoking, which has long been the subject of complaints.

The Shanghai Health Promotion Commission has begun a campaign to regulate signs at outdoor smoking areas.

Participants can send their works to https://www.wjx.top/vm/OtZY9iA.aspx before July 10. The logo should have picture and words in Chinese and English.

The winners can receive up to 10,000 yuan (US$1,490) reward.