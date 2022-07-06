News / Metro

Shanghai blitz to fight the mosquito menace

With the pandemic restrictions eased, Shanghai has launched the delayed anti-mosquito campaign in the city.
Shanghai has stepped up its anti-mosquito campaign in the city, with the task made more challenging due to the pandemic.

Mosquitoes are a cause of concern between June and September.

Usually, Shanghai carries out a campaign against mosquitoes and flies from March to May, as well as drain cleaning and other potential breeding places in early spring. But it was not possible this year due to the pandemic lockdown.

After the pandemic restrictions were lifted, local health authorities kicked off rounds of anti-mosquito campaigns and conducted health education.

Experts from the Shanghai Center for Disease Control and Prevention said removing residue water is the most important measure to control mosquitoes. Flower pots, drainage, and other wet places are ideal breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

Property management staff have been told to check public places, and residents must ensure their homes are kept dry.

Installing window screens at home and using mosquito-repellent incense and liquid can be helpful. It may help to wear long-sleeved clothes and long trousers outside.

Mosquitoes have been blamed for spreading diseases like dengue fever and Japanese encephalitis, and experts are raising awareness.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
