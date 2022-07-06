Telecom fraud suspects arrested for assisting overseas scammers

Four suspects have been taken into custody for allegedly assisting overseas scammers in a telecom fraud against residents in China, Shanghai police said on Wednesday.

Ti Gong

The suspects were uncovered during a police investigation of a telecom fraud case early last month in which scammers feigned to be customer service staff of a Chinese Internet shopping platform to defraud people.

The four suspects, who got in touch with an overseas criminal gang in April, served as agents of the outlaws by setting up a call center, according to police.

Their daily work was to dial Chinese mainland mobile phone numbers from their phones. Once someone picked up, the scammers overseas would talk to the person, police added.

But how could that happen?

Well, all the suspects needed to do was to connect two mobile phones with a data cable, police revealed.

The suspects allegedly made 50,000-plus calls in the course of a month and got tipped by the overseas scammers for their service.

The four were caught on June 24, with 10 mobile phones and over 50 SIM cards seized from them.

They have confessed, police said.