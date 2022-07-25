News / Metro

Futures brokers busted for offering illegal consultation services

﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  19:28 UTC+8, 2022-07-25       0
Fourteen suspects have been caught for allegedly offering illegal consultation services on futures trading, Shanghai police said on Monday.
﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  19:28 UTC+8, 2022-07-25       0

Fourteen suspects have been caught for allegedly offering illegal consultation services on futures trading, Shanghai police said on Monday.

The gang registered a tech company and signed a brokerage contract with a futures trading firm, but they had no authorization from the securities watchdog to provide consultation services on futures investment, police revealed.

This is said to be the first ever case of this kind on the Chinese mainland.

Police said they started their investigation after discovering that some people were offering such services without authorization through livestreaming on the Internet and soon identified the major suspects behind the illegal activity.

The suspects held livestreaming sessions on their own website and hired "lecturers" with no qualification in the business to give talks and offer advice to investors, police revealed.

They allegedly made false claims in recommending some futures products and charged abnormally high commission fees from their clients, through which they made more than 10 million yuan (US$1.5 million) in profit.

Two major suspects in the case have been arrested, while the rest are still under restrictive criminal measures, police said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     