Fisherman with serious heat stroke helicoptered to hospital

A 31-year-old fisherman suffering from serious heat stroke was transported by helicopter to Shanghai's Ruijin Hospital for emergency treatment on Friday.
Ti Gong

A fisherman with serious heat stroke arrives at Ruijin Hospital.

A 31-year-old fisherman suffering from serious heat stroke was transported by helicopter to Shanghai's Ruijin Hospital for emergency treatment on Friday.

The fisherman broke out with a fever, convulsions and confusion in the morning. The Donghai No. 1 flying rescue team contacted Ruijin Hospital and undertook the rescue.

The helicopter arrived at the hospital at 11:12am.

Doctors conducted an emergency evaluation and treatment on the patient, whose body temperature was 40 degrees Celsius.

He was immediately transported to the intensive care unit.

According to Dr Chen Erzhen, vice president of Ruijin, the patient's condition improved after an hour but his high body temperature damaged his liver, kidney, heart and blood system. The patient is still in serious condition.

Doctors said local hospitals have treated several patients with heat stroke this summer. They urged people to be extra cautious about heat strokes on hot days, especially those working outdoors.

Ti Gong

Doctors conduct emergency treatment on the patient.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
