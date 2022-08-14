News / Metro

Shanghai medics join battle against COVID in Hainan

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:36 UTC+8, 2022-08-14       0
More than 1,000 Shanghai medical professionals are en route to Hainan Province to help in the fight against COVID-19.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:36 UTC+8, 2022-08-14       0
Shanghai medics join battle against COVID in Hainan
Ti Gong

Vice Mayor Zong Ming sees off medical team leader Zheng Junhua representing the first batch of 504 medics from Shanghai to help Hainan's fight over COVID on Sunday afternoon.

More than 1,000 Shanghai medical professionals are en route to Hainan Province to help in the fight against COVID-19.

A first team of 504 medics from 25 city-level hospitals left Shanghai for Hainan on Sunday afternoon. The second team will leave on Monday.

Shanghai received order from the national government on Saturday to send two medical teams to Hainan. The teams will consist of doctors, nurses, infection control professionals, hospital management staff and other supporting personnel with equipment to take charge of makeshift hospitals with about 2,000 beds.

Team leader Zheng Junhua from Renji Hospital said all medics will devote themselves to the COVID-19 campaign.

Officials from Shanghai Children's Medical Center said its 21 medics from ten departments finished preparation with 24 hours upon receiving the order.

The team is led by experienced medics, who have served in designated hospitals or the sections receiving infected children and their parents in makeshift hospitals during the pandemic in Shanghai, the hospital said.

Shanghai medics join battle against COVID in Hainan
Ti Gong

The team from Shanghai arrives at Hainan after a three-hour flight.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     