Stamp of approval for university anniversary

Ti Gong

A special set of stamps with the design based on the famous Chinese cartoon "Mr. Black," or "Black Cat Detective," was released on Saturday to celebrate the 70th anniversary of East China University of Political Science and Law.

The stamps also pay tribute to police and judicial personnel.

The collection, with five stamps worth 5.2 yuan (75 US cents) in total, was launched by the university, China Post and the Shanghai Public Security Bureau.

"Mr Black" is China's first animated television series for science education, and was produced by the Shanghai Animation Film Studio in 1984.



Telling detective stories while promoting science knowledge, it has influenced generations of Chinese children in upholding the law.

The pictures on the stamps are titled "Subduing the Robbers," "Capturing the Eagle," "Protecting Home," "Fighting Shoulder by Shoulder" and "An Outright Victory." They are representative scenes in the animations that depict the wise and resolute detective in the image of a black cat.



A total of 6.3 million sets of the stamps will be issued.

Five first-day covers were also released along with the stamps.

East China University of Political Science and Law was founded in 1952 on the site of the former St. John's University. It is known as the "cradle of law science education" in Shanghai and China.

As well as the stamps, it also launched a set of seven commemorative envelopes to mark the 70-day countdown to the university's 70th birthday.