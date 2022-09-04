Strong winds, lightning expected as typhoon approaches

Wind force in Shanghai is forecast to continue increasing on Sunday afternoon as typhoon Hinnamnor approaches.

Ti Gong

Wind force in Shanghai is forecast to continue increasing on Sunday afternoon as this year's 11th typhoon, Hinnamnor, approaches the sea area of neighboring Zhejiang Province.

It will also bring showers with lightning on Sunday and Monday.

Hinnamnor, is now classified as a violent typhoon, and is predicted to upgrade to a super typhoon on Monday, when it is at its closest sea area to Shanghai.

Its eye was 470 kilometers southeast of Zhujiajian Island in Zhejiang Province at 8am on Sunday, and is expected to move north at speed of 20 kilometers per hour.

Shanghai police officers have fully prepared for the typhoon since Saturday.

More than 50,000 police officers have stepped up to make ensure the city's safety, including checking potential hazards such as advertising light boxes, glass walls as well as air-conditioners.

Traffic police have increased personnel to ensure smooth traffic flow in peak hours.

In addition, the Metro, airport as well as border port and marine police have paid close attention to the Metro lines, local flights delays, train suspensions as well as ferry suspensions.

They will ensure any stranded passengers are taken care of.

Local police also remind the residents to stay alert.

Ti Gong