News / Metro

More roles of robots in spinal cord rehabilitation

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  18:25 UTC+8, 2022-09-04       0
Rehabilitation robots and high-tech evaluation equipment are now being widely used in the treatment and rehabilitation of patients with spinal cord injuries,
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  18:25 UTC+8, 2022-09-04       0
More roles of robots in spinal cord rehabilitation
Ti Gong

A patient with a spinal cord injury exercises with the aid of a rehabilitation robot.

Rehabilitation robots and high-tech evaluation equipment are now being widely used in the treatment and rehabilitation of patients with spinal cord injuries.

There are more than 3.7 million people in China with spinal cord injuries, and 90,000 new patients annually.

A spinal cord injury seriously impacts a person's life quality and social function.

People between 31 and 60 years old cover 85.6 percent of the total Chinese patients.

It is important to promote the awareness of early and proper rehabilitation for better life quality and a quicker return to the society, medical experts told a charity event ahead of World Spinal Cord Injury Day, which falls on Monday.

"Most spinal cord injury is caused by accidents or diseases," said Xie Haixia from Tongji University's Yangzhi Rehabilitation Hospital. "Comprehensive and timely treatment and rehabilitation can prevent further deterioration, reduce complications, prevent and control disability and help patients regain body function.

The hospital is the nation's first facility to launch physical and psychological rehabilitation for spinal cord injury patients as a trial.

More roles of robots in spinal cord rehabilitation
Ti Gong

A rehabilitation therapist checks a patient's leg using an intelligent system.

Experts said artificial intelligence has been widely introduced to support and guide rehabilitation. For patients with spinal cord injury, the low-limb rehabilitation robots can help patients practice their legs and strength. Intelligent equipment can perform calculations to help medics set the most suitable frequency and intensity of machines for each patient.

During the charity event, many patients tried rehabilitation robots, which help them stand up and walk by themselves, bringing strong hope.

"The earlier the rehabilitation the better effects," Xie said. "We encourage patients to undergo proper training soon after their condition is stable. Staying on the bed and refusing rehabilitation can result in deformed limbs, urinary system infection and bed sores, which can worse life quality and impact life span.

"Proper rehabilitation is also good for mental health and help patients have a positive status."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     