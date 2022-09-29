News / Metro

Elderly families to benefit from philanthropic activities in Qingpu

﻿ Hu Min
  21:04 UTC+8, 2022-09-29       0
Nine community groups have collaborated to support senior and hospice care, ecology and environmental protection, and disaster prevention.
Ti Gong

Volunteers contribute to drawing a charity-themed painting for the event.

A series of philanthropic events were launched in Qingpu District on Thursday involving charity programs targeting elderly families.

Nine community charity organizations and volunteer groups collaborated to support senior care, hospice care, ecology and environmental protection, education assistance, and disaster prevention and mitigation.

The groups included Shanghai Fushouyuan Public Welfare Foundation, Shanghai Cancer Recovery Club and Shanghai Hand In Hand Life Care and Development Center.

A hospice-care plan was launched so that social worker and volunteer teams could support elderly families who need attention and to relieve seniors of the loneliness and pain of living alone.

In a warm-up event, nearly 1,700 people contributed 130 million steps, totaling about 90,000 kilometers, to fuel the plan. More than 100,000 yuan (US$13,927) has been collected.

The first batch of 10 beneficiary households will receive more than 1,000 hours of hospice-care services under the plan.

Another charity program involves providing funeral and eco-friendly burial services for needy residents.

A fund also was established to spread stories about revolutionary heroes and collect from the public historical material related to the city's revolutionary history and heroes.

The fund founders were Shanghai Fushouyuan Public Welfare Foundation, Shanghai Foundation for Supporting the Military and Families and Shanghai Yongfu Charity Foundation.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
