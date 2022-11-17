COVID-19 in Shanghai: 13 local infections, 32 imported cases

Meanwhile, three confirmed patients and 28 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

The city reported two locally transmitted confirmed cases, 11 local asymptomatic infections, six imported confirmed cases and 26 imported asymptomatic infections for Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning.

Local confirmed cases

The two cases are close contacts of previous infections from outside Shanghai and tested positive during central quarantine.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first two cases are close contacts of previous infections from outside Shanghai and tested positive during central quarantine.

The third to seventh cases were put under quarantine after arriving from other provinces and tested positive during central quarantine.

The eighth and ninth cases were put under quarantine after receiving an alert from health authorities from another province and tested positive during central quarantine.

The 10th case is a close contact of a previous local infection and tested positive during central quarantine.

The 11th case is under closed-loop management and tested positive during a routine PCR screening.

Li Yi / SHINE

Imported confirmed cases

The first patient is a Chinese who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on November 10 from Japan.



The second patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 11 from Singapore.

The third patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 11 from Japan.

The fourth patient is a Canadian who arrived at the local airport on November 12 from Canada.

The fifth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 13 from the United States.

The sixth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 15 from China's Hong Kong SAR.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 73 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Japanese who arrived at the local airport on November 8 from Japan.



The second case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 10 from Argentine via Germany.

The third case is an American who arrived at the local airport on November 11 from Singapore.

The fourth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 12 from Thailand via the United Kingdom.

The fifth case, a Chinese departing from Greece, and the sixth case, an Austrian departing from Austria, arrived at the local airport on November 12 from Austria.

The seventh case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 12 from the US.



The eighth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 13 from Malaysia via Singapore and Japan.

The ninth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 13 from the UK.

The 10th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 13 from the US.

The 11th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 13 from Canada.

The 12th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 13 from China's Hong Kong SAR.

The 13th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 13 from the US.

The 14th case is a South Korean who arrived at the local airport on November 14 from South Korea.

The 15th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 14 from Canada.

The 16th case, a Chinese departing from France, and the 17th case, a Chinese departing Italy, arrived at the local airport on November 14 via Finland.

The 18th to 20th cases, all American, and the 21st to 22nd cases, both Chinese, arrived at the local airport on November 15 from the US.



The 23rd case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 15 from France.

The 24th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 15 from China's Hong Kong SAR.

The 25th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 15 from New Zealand.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 456 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.



Meanwhile, three confirmed patients and 28 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to November 16, there were altogether 216 local confirmed cases, 233 were discharged upon recovery and seven are still hospitalized. A total of 1,408 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,604 imported cases, 5,576 have been discharged upon recovery and 28 are still hospitalized.