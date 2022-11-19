Healthy outlook thanks to combined TCM and Western medicine

Experts at Longhua Hospital are combing Western and traditional Chinese medicine treatments for infant perinatal diseases, and people with difficulty in defecating.

TCM medics are teaming up with doctors majoring in radiology, ultrasound, pharmacy, nutrition and nursing to provide patients with individualized, high-quality and precise treatment.

For infant patients, the MDT clinic saves parents the trouble of going between departments, and offers a whole-process service on consultation, surgery preparation and treatment to improve efficiency and ensure treatment outcome.

Longhua is the home of 160-year-old Gu's surgery, an intangible cultural heritage which is in a leading position in TCM treatment of breast disease, skin disease, ulcers and sores, acute abdominal disease and anorectal disease.

Ti Gong

"Anorectal diseases and defecation problems are sometimes complicated and also develop and change over time," said Dr Yao Yibo from Longhua Hospital.

"We are receiving many young women with difficulty in defecation after adopting a ketogenic diet, a high-fat, low carbohydrate diet that encourages ketosis as a form of energy consumption.

"Because of a limited intake of fibers, such young women can suffer a disorder of defecation and look for treatment."

She said TCM focuses on a balanced and proper lifestyle for physical health and disease prevention and control.

"We usually introduce a combined method of TCM and Western medicine to help such patients, who usually have already visited multiple hospitals," she said.

Dr Gao Ju advocated a combined TCM and Western medicine treatment for gall stone prevention and control.

"Many patients come to us after detecting gall stones after health check-ups," Dr Gao said.

"While surgery is the only solution, we introduced a herbal soup to prevent and delay the outburst. Even though it is a minimally invasive surgery, the gall bladder is an important organ in the body. Blindly removing the organ without strong evidence is not appropriate. TCM can be solution for such patients."