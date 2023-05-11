Famed scientists to share secrets of success

Twelve influential scientific figures will talk about their own stories of learning in "Classic Introduction to Shanghai Youth Science and Technology Innovation Education."

Scientists in varied fields have been invited to exchange with local teenagers their secrets of success, as a means to cultivate more young talent in scientific and technological innovation.

Twelve influential scientific figures including astronomer Ye Shuhua, marine geologist Wang Pinxian, microbiologist Wen Yumei, physicist Chu Junhao and organic chemist Qian Xuhong, will talk about their own stories of learning and reading in a televised interview program, titled "Classic Introduction to Shanghai Youth Science and Technology Innovation Education."

From this week, the program will be aired at 7pm every Sunday on Docu TV. It will also focus on the latest achievements and new trends in cutting-edge fields such as biomedicine, artificial intelligence, quantum communication and integrated circuits.

Scientists would share with teenagers the book lists that had big influences on their personal and academic growth. They would also encourage youngsters to explore their untapped potential in science through reading. Students would also have the chance for face-to-face conversations with the scientists in the last episode.

Shanghai is one of the most innovative cities in the country. The program is also an effort to accelerate the city's construction of a technological innovation center.