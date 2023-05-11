﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai reports an 8% jump in the number of nurses

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  18:15 UTC+8, 2023-05-11       0
Shanghai now has 111,300 nurses, which is a jump of 8 percent from 2020. Among them, 44 percent are under the age of 30, while 0.7 percent have postgraduate degrees.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  18:15 UTC+8, 2023-05-11       0

Shanghai has a total of 111,300 nurses, a jump of 8 percent from 2020, following measures taken by the local government to promote the development of nursing services and health care quality.

According to the Shanghai Health Commission, 44 percent of nurses are under the age of 30, and 0.7 percent have postgraduate degrees.

The commission was speaking ahead of International Nurses' Day on Friday.

The city's doctor-to-nurse ratio is 1:1.25, which is greater than the national level but still far lower than the international level of 1:2.7.

The commission said it was keen to promote nursing and the training of nurses and intends to establish an academic promotion system to encourage and improve the quality and number of nurses.

Ahead of Nurses' Day, 30 outstanding nurses were recognized for their professional performance, dedication to their work and medical skills.

Shanghai reports an 8% jump in the number of nurses
Ti Gong

Zhang Zuoyan, a nurse at the intensive care unit of Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital, attends to a critical patient.

Zhang Zuoyan of Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital is one of the outstanding nurses who were honored on Thursday.

"I work as a nurse in the intensive care unit, which has the most critical patients," Zhang, who has been a nurse for 35 years, said. "We are fighting death every day."

Zhang was on the front lines of a three-year anti-coronavirus campaign, serving at Leishenshan Hospital, a makeshift hospital in Wuhan, which was then the epicenter.

"I led my team to provide high-quality, patient-centered care to each patient during my 52-day shift at Leishenshan Hospital.

"There were no deaths among the 116 patients in our section, and no nurses on my team were down with coronavirus."

After returning from Wuhan, she was assigned to the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center to serve COVID-19 patients. Last year, at the height of the pandemic, she was sent to various hospital branches to ensure nursing quality and department management.

Shanghai reports an 8% jump in the number of nurses
Ti Gong

Zhang Zuoyan (right) checks the files of patients at Leishenshan Hospital, a makeshift hospital in Wuhan.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     