Shanghai to see more rubbish bins in public areas

The Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau has announced an increase of public rubbish bins on the streets of Shanghai, as well as in parks and public places.

Garbage in hand, and no trash bin in sight. It's annoying, and sometimes embarrassing.

Well, the situation will soon be resolved with a new allocation of rubbish bins on the way as a guideline was released on Thursday.

The city is increasing the number of garbage bins at public venues, the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau announced on Thursday, following complaints from residents and tourists that it's difficult to find a bin to handle their waste.

The allocation of garbage bins across the city will be adjusted reasonably and scientifically based on the guideline, according to the bureau.

At least one bin will be placed every 50 meters at tourist attractions, business centers and commercial zones across the city.

People will find a bin every 1,500 square meters at pocket parks or open green spaces, according to guidelines.

That also includes bus stops, subway stations and public squares based on traffic flow, refined management requirements and demand.

"We noticed that street rubbish bins weren't properly placed in some areas, and we really heard about it from the public," said Miao Jun, a councilor at the bureau. "So we will increase the number of bins, with the exact number and locations based on our research."

The city had 62,000 trash bins in 2019, and the number was cut to 36,000 in 2022 to usher in a low-carbon lifestyle and lift trash-sorting efficiency, leading to complaints from some residents.

By the end of 2022, the number was increased to 38,000 based on feedback from residents.