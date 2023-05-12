﻿
More grassroots nurses, and better training for them

Renji Hospital signed nursing service agreements with a district hospital and six community health clinics to train grassroots nurses.
Leading public hospitals in Shanghai are introducing high-end nursing resources to the grassroots level through regional medical networks to benefit patients and improve the nursing capabilities of the district- and community-based facilities.

On Friday, the International Nurses Day, Renji Hospital signed agreements with one district hospital and six community health clinics on 22 types of nursing services while also agreeing to provide training and lectures to grassroots nurses.

Renji said it has dispatched nurses to Punan Hospital, a district-level hospital in Renji's medical network, to teach them advanced nursing skills and management techniques.

Punan also sent nurses to Renji for training, and under Renji's supervision, Punan began operating a day unit for chemotherapy and blood purification.

Under Renji's supervision, neighborhood health clinics will be able to provide dialysis services, allowing patients to access treatment closer to home rather than traveling to big hospitals.

Ti Gong

Jiang Yanqin, a nurse from Renji Hospital, treats a patient.

There are around 120 million chronic kidney disease patients in China. With an increasing number of people in the country suffering from hypertension, diabetes and obesity, the incidence of renal disease is rising. Patients with uremia require regular dialysis, and many older people must seek care at city-level hospitals.

"I had to travel from my rural home to downtown for dialysis," a 72-year-old patient surnamed Chen said. "Since the Huangdu Neighborhood Health Center in Jiading District began to provide the service, I can receive treatment more conveniently and with the same medical quality as leading hospitals."

Under the supervision of Renji and Jiading District Central Hospital, the Huangdu center is the city's first community health center to offer dialysis. The center sent batches of nurses to Renji for training in the safe and effective care of patients.

As one of the national dialysis training facilities, Renji has trained approximately 1,000 nurses from various hospitals across the country to help improve the skills of grassroots nurses.

﻿
