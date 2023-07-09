Domestic AI systems offer glimpse of future life

China showcased its latest advancements in artificial intelligence for urban management and customer services at the annual World AI Conference.

Ti Gong

Several domestically developed AI platforms were unveiled at this year's World Artificial Intelligence Conferences, providing futuristic insights into urban management and customer services.

The Yuji City Information Modeling (CIM), named after the legendary figure Yu the Great, was released by China Unicom on Saturday during the International AI City Forum of the WAIC.

It involves the creation and management of digital representations of urban environments, including buildings, infrastructure and other city assets.

Similar to Building Information Modeling (BIM) used in construction, the CIM system can provide a comprehensive and integrated view of the city's physical and digital infrastructure.

The system integrates new-generation information technologies such as 3D geographic information systems, high-performance rendering and cloud-native, said Liang Peng, director of the China Unicom Smart City Research Institute.

"It aims to create a digital city that mirrors the physical city, facilitating the modernization of urban governance systems and capabilities," Liang told the forum.

It will serve as a valuable tool for policymakers, urban planners and researchers in improving the quality of life in cities and achieving smart and sustainable urban development goals, he added.

Ti Gong

In addition, CLOOPEN, a technology company based in Beijing, has unveiled a cutting-edge language AI system called Chitu. This innovative system is designed to provide intelligent customer service and engaging conversations using AI technology.

The new version of intelligent communication will bring major advancements in talking abilities, language analyzing and understanding, conversational skills and collaborating between humans and machines, said Liu Jie, a research with the company.

The AI models can understand context, recognize emotions, identify specific information, extract relevant details and generates proper questions, he added.

Also during the WAIC this year, Sensetime Technology, in collaboration with Shanghai AI Laboratory and other prestigious Chinese universities, introduced an upgraded version of the INTERN AI models.

InternLM, a ChatGPT-style model, stands out as the first domestically released language model capable of processing contexts at a trillion-parameter scale. The Intern Landmark system is one of the world's first city-scale real-world 3D models.

These advancements in AI technology offer valuable tools for urban governance, services and researches, contributing to smarter and more sustainable urban development, according to Wu Zhiqiang, a member of the Chinese Academy of Engineering.