Shanghai pledges support for sci-tech social organizations

Shanghai has registered more than 1,000 social organizations in the science and technology field and is stepping up efforts to support their development, authorities revealed on Tuesday.

Social organizations are non-profit social groups with certain targets to satisfy the demand of social development.

These social organizations are actively dedicated to scientific research in sectors such as new energy, artificial intelligence, life and health, and blockchain, according to the Shanghai Social Organization Service Center.

"They have been playing a very important role in Shanghai's attempts to become a science and technology innovation center," said Zhao Lijuan, director of the center.

Six science and technology social organizations shared details of their development progress, technology innovation and transformation of research and development fruits at a seminar on Tuesday.

Among these, the Shanghai Hydrogen Science and Technology Research Association, dedicated to the establishment of a platform for the exchange and promotion of advanced hydrogen science and technology, shared how science innovation organizations are spurring the development of the hydrogen industry.

WLA (World Laureates Association) Labs talked about how it created a research platform for the World Laureates Forum.

It has established a genomic biology academic center and a cell biology academic center this year and aims to gather top international science and technology talents to conduct world-leading research.

The city has released a series of policies and incentives to encourage and boost the innovative development of various market entities, according to Wang Zhen, director of the Shanghai Science and Technology Exchange Center.

The core mission of these social organizations is serving the national strategy, satisfying the demand of society and gathering leading talents, Wang added.

The Tree Graph Blockchain Research Institute based in Shanghai shed light on the technological development trend of blockchain in the metaverse era.

"We expect there will be more laws and regulations in the emerging science and technology field as the release of relevant regulations has lagged the development of emerging technologies," Yang Guang, research director of the institute, suggested.

"Moreover, we are seeking support on talent cultivation as the talent reserve of the emerging science and technology sector is far from enough," he said. "We are looking for professionals who specialize in both industries such as e-commerce, gaming and social networking and blockchain technologies."