﻿
News / Metro

Local doctors use mother's blood to predict fetus' congenital heart disease risk

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  18:26 UTC+8, 2023-11-02       0
Experts from Xinhua Hospital and Fudan University find that protein biomarkers in pregnant women's plasma can be used to forecast the risk of fetus' congenital heart disease.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  18:26 UTC+8, 2023-11-02       0

Medical experts from Shanghai's Xinhua Hospital and Fudan University found that protein biomarkers in pregnant women's plasma can be used to forecast the risk of fetus' congenital heart disease. The local team has published the discovery in a medical journal, and will expand the research scale in the next step and develop relevant testing kits, the hospital said on Thursday.

Congenital heart disease is the most common inborn deformity in the world with a high incidence rate and mortality. So prenatal check is very important for disease detection, intervention and a treatment plan before and after birth so as to use medical resources better and reduce mortality.

Currently, prenatal diagnosis of congenital heart disease mainly relies on fetal echocardiography conducted at the mid-gestational age though the sensitivity and accuracy vary with doctors and in different medical facilities.

So an objective method for early diagnosis was needed. Some previous studies have found that internal changes in pregnant women, including concentration and activity of various proteins in the blood, may influence fetus' heart development, while deformity of fetus' cardiovascular system and developmental defect also may reflect in the protein composition of the pregnant women's blood.

So the research team developed the study by testing a mother's blood protein in the early stage of pregnancy while combining fetal echocardiography in mid-pregnancy to perfect an early diagnosis and treatment format for fetus with congenital heart disease.

The experts recruited 207 pregnant women for the case-control study. A total of 103 women delivered healthy offspring while the remaining 104 were cases with congenital heart disease. Plasma was collected during the first trimester and proteomic analysis was performed.

Principal component analysis found considerable differences between the two teams. Based on the data, doctors have developed a diagnostics tool with high accuracy by testing highly sensitive and specific protein combination. After a series of experiments and calculation, it has been confirmed that the combination has good diagnostic value.

"This study provides a highly valuable proteomic resource to better recognize the cause of congenital heart disease and has developed a reliable objective method for the early recognition of the disease, facilitating early intervention and better prognosis," said Dr Sun Kun, president of Xinhua Hospital and one of the leading experts in the research.

Local doctors use mother's blood to predict fetus' congenital heart disease risk
Ti Gong

The research has been published in the leading journal EMBO Molecular Medicine.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Fudan University
Xinhua Hospital
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     