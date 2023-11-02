Telecommunications upgrade completed for CIIE

Satellite communications, 5G (fifth generation) network upgrade and English hotlines are ready for the China International Import Expo, which kicks off in Shanghai on Sunday.

Ti Gong

Satellite communications, faster and wider 5G (fifth generation) coverage and network upgrade for intelligent services and broadcasting are ready for the upcoming 6th China International Import Expo, domestic mobile carriers revealed on Thursday.



New or expanded English language hotlines and on-site SIM card services will also be available at the CIIE, which will be held on November 5-10.



Ti Gong

Networks at the CIIE's venue, the National Convention & Exhibition Center (Shanghai) in suburban Qingpu District, as well as at neighboring transportation hubs, roads and hotels, have been tested and improved, with more base stations and increased network capacity, according to the Shanghai branches of the trio of major carriers China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom.



The 5G network download speed in the exhibition hall hits 1.8 gigabytes per second or Gpbs on average, which means a film can be downloaded within eight seconds, said Shanghai Unicom, which has established a 1,000-people team to serve the expo.



The onsite 5G network supports 720p video conference and high-definition (4K/8K) broadcasting and cloud-based conference demands, Shanghai Unicom and Shanghai Telecom added.



A portable satellite communications system, which looks like a backpack weighing 13.5 kilograms, will also make its debut at the CIIE. Designed for emergency communications, it can connect satellites to restore communications within three minutes and support 30 calls for 2-1/2 hours in emergencies.



Shanghai Mobile is offering an AI-powered network for CIIE traffic control, which covers the exhibition halls, three railway stations, nearby metro stations and 16 roads.



English and CIIE-specific services are also ready.



Shanghai Unicom has set up CIIE service lines at 190 outlets citywide and offers English services on its 10010 hotline from 8am to 10pm. Shanghai Telecom's 10000 hotline offers artificial intelligence client services and enhanced English services.



Shanghai Mobile, meanwhile, will provide on-site SIM card services for CIIE visitors, having had prior service experience at the past five editions of the expo.