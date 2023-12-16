News / Metro

All aboard luxury cruises of Huangpu River

A new luxury cruise ship featuring diversified culinary experiences and performances mainly for tourists from home and abroad debuted on the Huangpu River on Friday night.
A new luxury cruise ship featuring diversified culinary experiences and performances debuted on the Huangpu River on Friday night.

It will officially start operations in the first quarter in 2024.

The four-floor Magic MERRYSTAR has a capacity for 400 tourists and boasts a 176-seat theater called the "Magic Box," the "MERRYSTAR Island" restaurant, a music bar, and the "Starlight Deck," enabling people to experience the unique charm and gorgeous scenery along the river.

The ship will operate five days per week, and tickets will be available on major online tourism platforms. The whole trip will last two hours, and start from Shiliupu Wharf on the Bund.

"There will be diverse performances such as comedy shows, and exotic flavors to serve international travelers," said Shen Ke, with the operating company. "We will also prepare souvenirs with Shanghai flavors."

Ti Gong

The luxury cruise ship the Magic MERRYSTAR.

Ti Gong

Expats on the deck.

Ti Gong

Expats at the inauguration ceremony.

Ti Gong

Passengers on the deck.

Ti Gong

The famous Bund is lit up.

Ti Gong

A cheongsam performance on board.

Ti Gong

Suzhou embroidery techniques.

